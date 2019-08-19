Image gallery: 2016 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R road test review
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R is one of the fastest motorcycles on the planet. For 2016, Kawasaki has given their 1,441cc Hypersport motorcycle a refresh that includes a new paint scheme, upgraded brakes and a new Ohlins rear shock. The motor makes the same 210PS and 158Nm and is superlatively smooth. For more details on the motorcycle and what it feels like to ride such a machine head over to our ...
First Published on Apr 11, 2016 08:41 am