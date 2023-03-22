IFC to invest Rs 600 crore in M&M’s new last mile mobility company

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is set to invest Rs 600 crore at a valuation of up to Rs 6,020 crore in Mahindra & Mahindra’s new wholly owned subsidiary last mile mobility (LLM) company, the company informed the exchanges on March 22.

At 11:29 am M&M was quoting at Rs 1,171.70, up Rs 11.55, or 1.00 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,180.30 and an intraday low of Rs 1,166.90.

The investment will be in form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of Rs 6,020 crore and will result in an ownership of between 9.97 percent and 13.64 percent for IFC in the new company.

Moneycontrol News