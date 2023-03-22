 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

IFC to invest Rs 600 crore in M&M’s new last mile mobility company

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

This investment in Mahindra & Mahindra’s new wholly owned subsidiary last mile mobility (LLM) company will be in form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of Rs 6,020 crore and will result in an ownership of between 9.97 percent and 13.64 percent for IFC in the new company

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is set to invest Rs 600 crore at a valuation of up to Rs 6,020 crore in Mahindra & Mahindra’s new wholly owned subsidiary last mile mobility (LLM) company, the company informed the exchanges on March 22.

At 11:29 am M&M was quoting at Rs 1,171.70, up Rs 11.55, or 1.00 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,180.30 and an intraday low of Rs 1,166.90.

The investment will be in form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of Rs 6,020 crore and will result in an ownership of between 9.97 percent and 13.64 percent for IFC in the new company.

Also Read | M&M looking to raise $1.3 billion for new EV Company: Report