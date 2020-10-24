172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|hyundai-xcent-to-be-sold-only-as-fleet-vehicle-car-no-longer-available-on-website-6009481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai Xcent to be sold only as fleet vehicle, no longer available on company website

Having been replaced by the Hyundai Aura, the Xcent will now be available only as a fleet variant in a single CNG fuel option.

Moneycontrol News

Hyundai’s first sedan in India, the Xcent may have finally reached the end of its lifecycle and the car has been removed from the company website.

The Xcent has been a popular car but while the company decided to sell the Aura alongside the Xcent, sales started dropping. The Aura has better tech a more engine options and its no surprise that the transition took place.

The Xcent however, did well for itself and can still be had as a fleet vehicle with a single CNG fuel option. Earlier, the Xcent got an option between a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel powerplant and a single speed manual gearbox.

He Hyundai Aura on the other hand gets two petrol and one diesel options. Among these is a 1-litre T-GDi  petrol engine that churns out 99 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque. The Aura also gets an option between a five speed manual and a five speed AMT transmission.
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Hyundai Xcent #Technology

