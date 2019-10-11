App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai Venue tops UV segment in May-September 2019

Hyundai had launched the model, which is priced between Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), in May this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its compact SUV Venue has become the highest selling utility vehicle in the country in the May-September period this year. The company sold 42,681 units of the compact SUV during the period.

"The enthralling response for Venue with over 75,000 bookings and 42,681 happy customers within five months is a testimony of the customers' increasing preference towards the refreshed design and innovative features of the model," Hyundai Motor India Executive Director S J Ha said in a statement.

Hyundai had launched the model, which is priced between Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), in May this year.

Other vehicles in the compact SUV segment include Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, Mahindra & Mahindra's XUV 3OO and Tata Motors' Nexon.

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hyundai Motor India #Hyundai Venue #Technology

