Hyundai Venue prices raised by up to Rs 12,000; number of variants reduced

Hyundai has raised the prices of Hyundai Venue by up to Rs 12,000. The company has also cut the number of variants of the Venue to just 19 trims from 24.

Hyundai Venue was earlier priced Rs 6.7 lakh but with the latest increase, prices now start at Rs 6.75 lakh. SX+ variant prices have been raised the most at Rs 12,000.

At Rs 6.75 lakh now, the Hyundai Venue is now priced just slightly higher than its sister company Kia’s Sonet which is priced at Rs 6.71 lakh. This, too, is an introductory price and will change soon. The top-spec variant of the Venue is priced at Rs 11.59 lakh, but this also means the Sonet’s top-spec variant, the GTX+ is still pricier at Rs 12.89 lakh.

As for the variants, Hyundai has decided to drop the dual-tone offerings in the SX and SX(O) trims. This is due to the new sports offerings that are also available on the SX and SX(O) trims that include red highlights all around and dual-tone paint options.

The Hyundai Venue is available in a number of engine and transmission variants with the latest one being the introduction of iMT, or intelligent manual transmission. The new transmission does away with the clutch pedal while still retaining the gear stick to give you a more in control feel even in a seemingly automatic car.