Hyundai Venue iMT launched at Rs 9.99 lakh; All you need to know about the new gearbox

Hyundai has launched the semi-automatic variant of the Hyundai Venue after its unveil just earlier this month. The new gearbox is offered only on one engine option starting from the SX trim.

The iMT gearbox, or intelligent manual transmission was announced at the beginning of July. The iMT gearbox is, in essence, a clutchtless transmission system and sits somewhere in between an automatic and a manual transmission.

The closest resemblance is that of an AMT gearbox where two drive modes are possible thanks to the gear selector – a fully automatic mode and a manual mode that allows you to shift through gears sequentially.

The iMT gets the gear selector, but unlike the AMT, it doesn’t get a full-automatic mode. Additionally, you can jump into any gear you see fit while driving, just like in a conventional manual transmission.

Like we said before, the Hyundai Venue iMT is available with only a single engine option. The 1-litre turbo petrol engine capable of churning out 120 PS of power. This powertrain option is already available in a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox option as well.

Additionally, Hyundai has also introduced a new S+ variant on the base petrol engine. The company has also offered a new Sport cosmetic pack for the SX and above trims of the compact SUV. This package includes both exterior as well interior cosmetic upgrades for a more sportier feel.

The Hyundai Venue iMT starts at a price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).