Hyundai Venue BS6 1.5 litre diesel launched starting from Rs 8.09 Lakh

BSVI Hyundai Venue has been launched at a starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh for the petrol variant. The new 1.5-litre diesel model has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.09 lakh, up to Rs 55,000 costlier than before.

The new 1.5-litre diesel engine replaces the 1.4-litre option of the previous model.

According to reports, the 1.0-litre petrol variant is priced from Rs 8.4 lakh — about Rs 24,000 more than before.

The diesel engine variant is also now available in SX(O) dual-tone trim priced at Rs 11.4 lakh.

The Centre has mandated automakers to manufacture, sell and register only BS6 (BSVI) vehicles from April 1.