Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai updates Santro with BSVI-compliant engine and a new variant

The Korean automobile manufacturer has increased the price of the BSVI Santro by Rs 22,000 to Rs 28,000, depending on the trim level.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here's is the complete pricing: Hyundai Santro 1.1L Petrol Manual Delite Rs. 3.89 lakh, Era Rs. 4.24 lakh, Magna Rs. 4.57 lakh, Sports Rs. 4.99, Asta Rs. 5.45 lakh. The Smart AMT version has two variants Magna Rs. 5,18,900, Sports Rs. 5, 46, 900. The CNG AMT version has two variants that will cost: Magna Rs. 5.23 lakh, Sports Rs. 5.64 lakh.
Hyundai is working on updating its existing lineup in the Indian market with BSVI-compliant powertrains. Recently the company updated the Santro hatchback while adding a new trim level.

The Korean automobile manufacturer has increased the price of the BSVI Santro by Rs 22,000 to Rs 28,000, depending on the trim level. It is also offering the top Asta variant with a fully automatic gearbox.  The BSVI Santro now has a price range of Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Santro carries forward its 1.1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 69 PS of maximum power and 99 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Close

Hyundai has equipped the hatchback with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, a reverse camera, rear AC vents, and steering-mounted audio controls. It also gets driver and passenger airbags, front seatbelt pretensioners, and ABS with EBD.

The company is expected to launch the updated Santro with the BSVI engine in the coming weeks. It will rekindle its rivalry with the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Wagon R.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 10:44 am

