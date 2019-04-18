Hyundai unveils Venue SUV to take on Maruti Brezza, to be launched on May 21

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest car manufacturer, has unveiled the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Venue that will become its entry SUV product to challenge the market leader Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

To be produced at the Chennai factory, the Venue boasts of being India’s first connected SUV (internet aided). Hyundai worked for two years to develop this technology for which it partnered with Vodafone.

The Hyundai Venue, which will debut on May 21, comes with an option of three engines. These will be a 1.0-litre petrol engine having 120ps power, a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 83ps power and a 1.4-litre diesel engine with 90 ps power. These will be offered on multiple variants.

The one-litre petrol units will be the Kappa T- GDI engine which will aid a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and a six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will have a five-speed manual transmission while the diesel unit will be mated to a six-speed gearbox.

These engines are Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) compliant engines and, therefore, will go through an upgrade in the coming months to move to BS-VI whose deadline is April 1, 2020.

Hyundai is offering a choice of two petrol engines while Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers none as it comes only with one diesel engine. Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport. Each of these competitors of the Venue also come with petrol engine options along with the diesel ones.

While pricing will be known at the time of its commercial launch, market watchers believe it to be priced around Rs 7.5 lakh for the base variant. The Hyundai Creta is a slightly bigger SUV of which the base variant costs Rs 10 lakh.

According to Hyundai, the compact SUV (sub-4 meter) is growing at 25 percent per annum and is about 25,000-30,000 units a month segment. The Brezza witnesses sales of about 14,000-15,000 a month, followed by the Nexon with about 6,000 a month.

Where Hyundai really hopes to stand-out with the Venue is the connected feature. The “Hyundai Blue Link” technology has an in-built, tamper-proof device with a cloud-based voice recognition platform from a global artificial intelligence company.

Through this functions like a remote start engine, temperature control, horn and light controls, real-time traffic information with a radius of 100kms, live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alert to name a few can be had using internet.

In case of vehicle theft, the owner of the car can track the vehicle and also immobilize the engine with the help of 24X7 call centre. The Blue Link service will be complimentary for the first three years. After that, consumers can further renew the service.

S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “The future of mobility is shared, connected and zero emission. We believe that Venue will enable ease of life and empower the customers to have a safer, connected and more versatile car ownership experience.”

Hyundai says that, of the 33 of the connected features, at least 10 are India-specific. It is only the top-end variant of the Venue that will get the connected feature.

Other features include electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control, cornering lamps, glove box cooling, rear AC vents, hill and brake assist to name a few.

SAIC-owned MG Motors also announced similar connectivity features in their upcoming launch, Hector. Though Hector is also an SUV, it is larger and competes with the segment leader, Tata Harrier. Hector’s internet is powered by Unlimit-Airtel.

After a gradual decline in demand for entry level cars such Maruti Suzuki Alto and a near-saturation of demand for compact sedans like Maruti Dzire, the market is moving swiftly towards compact SUVs.

Renault, Tata Motors, Kia Motors, Maruti Suzuki, MG Motors, Citroen, Volkswagen, Toyota and Honda and working on a variety of compact sports utility vehicle projects. All these will debut over the next five to six years.