App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai unveils Venue SUV to take on Maruti Brezza, to be launched on May 21

The Hyundai Venue, which will debut on May 21, comes with option of three engines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest car manufacturer, has unveiled the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Venue that will become its entry SUV product to challenge the market leader Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

To be produced at the Chennai factory, the Venue boasts of being India’s first connected SUV (internet aided). Hyundai worked for two years to develop this technology for which it partnered with Vodafone.

The Hyundai Venue, which will debut on May 21, comes with an option of three engines. These will be a 1.0-litre petrol engine having 120ps power, a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 83ps power and a 1.4-litre diesel engine with 90 ps power. These will be offered on multiple variants.

The one-litre petrol units will be the Kappa T- GDI engine which will aid a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and a six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will have a five-speed manual transmission while the diesel unit will be mated to a six-speed gearbox.

related news

These engines are Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) compliant engines and, therefore, will go through an upgrade in the coming months to move to BS-VI whose deadline is April 1, 2020.

Hyundai is offering a choice of two petrol engines while Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers none as it comes only with one diesel engine. Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport. Each of these competitors of the Venue also come with petrol engine options along with the diesel ones.

Venue 2

While pricing will be known at the time of its commercial launch, market watchers believe it to be priced around Rs 7.5 lakh for the base variant. The Hyundai Creta is a slightly bigger SUV of which the base variant costs Rs 10 lakh.

According to Hyundai, the compact SUV (sub-4 meter) is growing at 25 percent per annum and is about 25,000-30,000 units a month segment. The Brezza witnesses sales of about 14,000-15,000 a month, followed by the Nexon with about 6,000 a month.

Where Hyundai really hopes to stand-out with the Venue is the connected feature. The “Hyundai Blue Link” technology has an in-built, tamper-proof device with a cloud-based voice recognition platform from a global artificial intelligence company.

Through this functions like a remote start engine, temperature control, horn and light controls, real-time traffic information with a radius of 100kms, live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alert to name a few can be had using internet.

In case of vehicle theft, the owner of the car can track the vehicle and also immobilize the engine with the help of 24X7 call centre. The Blue Link service will be complimentary for the first three years. After that, consumers can further renew the service.

S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “The future of mobility is shared, connected and zero emission. We believe that Venue will enable ease of life and empower the customers to have a safer, connected and more versatile car ownership experience.”

Hyundai says that, of the 33 of the connected features, at least 10 are India-specific. It is only the top-end variant of the Venue that will get the connected feature.

Other features include electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control, cornering lamps, glove box cooling, rear AC vents, hill and brake assist to name a few.

SAIC-owned MG Motors also announced similar connectivity features in their upcoming launch, Hector. Though Hector is also an SUV, it is larger and competes with the segment leader, Tata Harrier. Hector’s internet is powered by Unlimit-Airtel.

After a gradual decline in demand for entry level cars such Maruti Suzuki Alto and a near-saturation of demand for compact sedans like Maruti Dzire, the market is moving swiftly towards compact SUVs.

Renault, Tata Motors, Kia Motors, Maruti Suzuki, MG Motors, Citroen, Volkswagen, Toyota and Honda and working on a variety of compact sports utility vehicle projects. All these will debut over the next five to six years.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 08:13 am

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

IPL 2019 Highlights: A batting collapse resulted in CSK losing their s ...

Meghan Markle's sister takes swipe at mum-to-be for 'flaunting' lavish ...

Ranveer, Parineeti, Bhumi: Here are the spa therapies Bollywood actors ...

Game of Thrones: Dragon scene behind Kit Harington’s testicle trauma

Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says ...

Will BJP’s Fresh Push for Citizenship Amendment Bill Hurt its Prospe ...

News18 Daybreak | High Voltage South Battle Today as Voting Begins on ...

World Heritage Day 2019: Why and How April 18 is Celebrated as World H ...

Good Friday 2019: Top 10 Inspiring Quotes of Jesus Christ on Love, Pea ...

Good Friday 2019: Find What is 'Good' About Gory Crucifixion of Jesus ...

With Kanimozhi, Karti and BJP State Chief Soundararajan in Fray, Phase ...

AFC Cup: Chennaiyin FC Register 1st Win, Minerva Punjab FC Play Out Ex ...

Google Doodle Focuses on Second Phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Fea ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: In Bhopal, BJP fields Malegaon blast accused Sad ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to start on a cautious note as 2n ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 18: Jet Airways, Mindtree, Wipro, ...

Top brokerage calls for April 18: Morgan Stanley underweight on Wipro, ...

Asian shares edge up to nine-month high, European, Japan PMIs awaited

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi strikes chord with voters in Wayanad by ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways CEO says all jobs can't be secured during sale process; ha ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

NBA: With Magic gone, Los Angeles Lakers will need more than charisma ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Hyundai Venue 2020 compact SUV announced, to launch in India on 21 May
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.