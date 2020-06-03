App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai unveils next-gen Santa Fe built on ‘Third Generation’ architecture

On the mechanical front, there are no specific details yet, but this will be the first time the Santa Fe will be available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai has unveiled the next-gen Santa Fe, freshly built on their latest platform with refreshed styling and updated interiors.

The Santa Fe was available in the Indian market a while back but low demand resulted in Hyundai removing the SUV from its India line-up. The new Santa Fe will be released in international markets and this time will get a 7-seat layout.

The Santa Fe is built on the Third Generation architecture that Hyundai uses on the Sonata in US markets. What makes this special is the new ventilation system providing better air movement around the engine.

Close

In terms of design, the car now gets a bold new face with a large grille, T-shaped LED DRLs, a refreshed skid plate with the air vents sitting on either side, and wider wheel arches. The tail lamps have also been restyled and a new reflector bars runs across the centre connecting the tails lights.

related news

On the mechanical front, there are no specific details yet, but this will be the first time the Santa Fe will be available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

On the inside, Hyundai says the Santa Fe is more premium thanks to the new platform. The new car gets soft-touch materials throughout to enhanced driver and passenger comfort. It also gets a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system built into a refreshed dashboard layout, with a new shift-by-wire button taking the place of the gear selector.

There has been no mention of whether the new Santa Fe will make it to Indian markets, but the company has confirmed that they are considering the Palisade for Indian shores.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Hyundai Santa Fe #Technology

