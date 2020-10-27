Hyundai unveils its smallest EV yet

Adults are not going to be the only ones able to enjoy the EV race as Hyundai has just unveiled an electric vehicle for kids.

Though the project name is still unknown, we do know certain other details about the tiny car.

This new mini EV, in terms of design, will be based on the Hyundai 45 Concept that was first showcased at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Hyundai has taken off the roof on this mini 45, but has brought the ‘kinetic cube lamp’ directly down from the bigger concept along with the smooth yet angular structure.

The car is crafted entirely out of wood and is capable of seating only one. Of course, this will be a children’s toy and the two 24 V motors are capable of a top speed of just 7 km per hour.

The EV also gets Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control. There is no official driving range mentioned yet, but Hyundai is expected to announce more details soon.

Whether this little EV goes into full production is still to be seen, Hyundai is dedicated to the shift to sustainable energy. With the Hyundai Kona already on the streets, the company had also announced a number of EVs under the Ioniq sub-brand.