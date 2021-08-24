Hyundai unveils i20 N Line, to be launched on September 2

Hyundai Motor India unveiled the i20 N Line, a souped-up version of i20, that will go on sale from September 2. This is the first of the 11 N Line models that Hyundai has globally.

The i20 N Line does not have any competition since it represents a separate line of model branding and is not just a variant of a regular model. The company plans to launch at least one such model a year in India.

Bookings for the i20 N Line have opened at Hyundai’s signature dealerships for Rs 25,000. The price will be announced at the time of its launch.

The i20 N Line gets a 1.0 litre turbo GDI petrol engine that generates peak power of 120PS and maximum torque of 172Nm.

Hyundai is offering a choice of 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and 6-speed manual transmission. The 7-speed variant is equipped with paddle shifters. Under test conditions, the car returned a mileage of 20kmpl.

All the four wheels get disc brakes. Electronic stability control, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, six airbags, auto headlamps, emergency stop signal, tyre pressure monitoring system are some of the standard features on the i20 N Line.

Wireless charger with cooling pad, smart entry with push start/stop button, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, cruise control, Rear AC vents, glovebox cooling are some of the creature comforts offered on the car.