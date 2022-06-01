English
    Hyundai total sales at 51,263 units in May

    Domestic sales stood at 42,293 units last month. It was at 25,001 units in May 2021. Exports stood at 8,970 units last month, while the same was at 5,702 units in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    autoHyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported total sales of 51,263 units in May. The company had dispatched 30,703 units in the same month of last year, which saw massive disruptions due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.


    The company’s two plants in Chennai observed the scheduled biannual maintenance shutdown leading to no production for six days in the month (May 16-21), the automaker said in a statement. This reduced the vehicle availability in the month affecting May sales numbers (both domestic as well as exports), it added.


    ”Starting June 2022, production will be enhanced to cater to the high demand for domestic and export markets ensuring timely deliveries of long waiting customers,” the company stated.


    In a separate statement, the company said it will launch the new version of its compact SUV Venue in the country later this month. ”Indian customers have showcased their love and trust in Hyundai, making us the most sold SUV brand of 2020 and 2021. At Hyundai, we will continue to excite our most loved customers with unique and exciting products, and I am glad to announce the launch of the new Hyundai VENUE in June this year,” HMIL MD & CEO Unsoo Kim noted.

    The new Venue will continue to thrill customers both in India as well as export markets, he added. The new Venue will continue to thrill customers both in India as well as export markets, he added.

    PTI
    Tags: #Chennai #domestic sales #Hyundai Motor India #Unsoo Kim #vehicle
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 05:47 pm
