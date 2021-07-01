MARKET NEWS

Hyundai total dispatches jump to 54,474 units in June

PTI
July 01, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported total sales of 54,474 units in June, up 77 per cent from 30,703 units in May, recovering from disruptions induced by the second wave of COVID-19.

The automaker's domestic dispatches to its dealerships stood at 40,496 units last month, as compared to 25,001 units in May this year, the automaker said in a statement.

Exports rose to 13,978 units in June, as against 5,702 units in May, it added.

"With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, the company is committed to deliver innovative and world class quality products and services meeting and exceeding customers aspirations," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg noted.

The newly launched model Alcazar, has been receiving tremendous customer response setting some new benchmarks in the industry, he added.
