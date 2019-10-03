Hyundai to unveil next-gen Creta at 2020 Delhi Auto Expo

A new generation of Hyundai Creta has been a hot topic for a while now, and while a lot of speculations related to the launch have been doing rounds, a report has surfaced which says the car is set to make its debut at the upcoming 2020 Delhi Auto Expo.

A report by CarandBike said we can expect a market launch somewhere in the first week of March next year.

Earlier this year, Hyundai unveiled the second-gen ix25 in China. Internationally, however, this car is better known as the Creta. So we expect a lot of the same styling cues in the upcoming Creta too, including the same DRL strips in the headlamp slot while the headlamp unit itself is lower. The front fascia is expected to sport a larger grille and most of the car's silhouette will remain the same as the current-gen Creta.

Mechanically, the Creta may use the Kia Seltos' powertrain. So, a toss-up between BSVI compliant 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol engine is possible. All engines will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission while the diesel will get a 6-speed torque convertor option and the turbo gets a DCT variant as well.