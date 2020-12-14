Hyundai to unveil Ioniq 5 electric SUV in early 2021

The first of Hyundai’s three electric vehicles, the Ioniq 5, is all set for a debut in early 2021. The new car will also be the first under the company’s Ioniq sub-brand.

The naming strategy is expected to be numerical for the Ioniq series with odd numbers denoting SUVs and even numbers for sedans. The Ioniq 5, therefore, is an SUV and is expected to be based on the 45 concept that was showcased last year at the Frankfurt Auto Show.

As for the Ioniq 5 itself there are very few details available. We do know that the SUV will get three ‘extras’, features that will be announced alongside that car’s reveal.

The first is expected to be the vehicle-to-load feature allowing the car to discharge its battery to the home or the national grid when connected. The second is the fast charging capabilities, but Hyundai has yet to give more details on the exact specifications of that feature. And finally, the other new features that the Ioniq 5 is supposed to get.

The Ioniq 5 will be underpinned by the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This allows for longer range, a longer wheelbase and a flat floor. The company also says that all the cars under the Ioniq brand will come loaded with connected car features.

In India, Hyundai has already ventured into the EV space with the Kona electric SUV. Now, whether the Ioniq sub-brand itself will make it to our market or not is yet to be seen. But, there is an EV being developed for the mass market and that should be here within the next two years.