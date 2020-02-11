Hyundai teases upcoming 2020 i20 in sketches; will be unveiled at Geneva Motor Show

Hyundai recently released sketches teasing an updated version of the i20 that is expected to debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March. The hatchback gets a thorough redesign and follows the Korean carmaker’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

Hyundai has made the hatchback sharper than its predecessor. It gets a cascading grille leading to the headlamps, a sharp window line, and prominent tail lamps. The company is expected to retain most of these features in the production version of the hatchback as well.

Its interior is expected to be updated with a fully digital driver’s display as well as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity. It should also get a redesigned steering wheel and aircon controls. Hyundai should also give the i20 BlueLink connected car technology, along with automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, and an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror (IRVM). The company could also offer the i20 with a sunroof as an option.

Hyundai is expected to offer the i20 with three BSVI-compliant engine options. This should include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit, a 1-litre turbocharged petrol unit from the Venue and a detuned version of the 1.5-litre CRDI diesel unit that is currently powering the Seltos.

The updated i20 should make its way to India soon after its global debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show followed by a launch soon after in India. The i20 primarily rivals the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz Toyota Glanza, and the new Tata Altroz. It is expected to carry a higher price tag than its current base price of Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom).