Hyundai teases the sportier, more powerful i20 N; launch scheduled for later this year

Korean carmaker Hyundai only recently launched the i20 despite the cancelled Geneva Auto Show. Now, on its YouTube channel, the company teases the sportier variant of the i20, the N Line.

It was the Hyundai Austria channel that posted the video of the standard i20 but finishes it off with a small teaser of the more powerful N line.

First of all, the silhouette is identical to the new 2020 i20 with the Sporty Sensuous design language that Hyundai has been talking about. The rest of the car, however, is clearly different. It gets a larger set of dual-tone alloys, side skirts with a sporty red stripe running across the side, and an aggressive roof-mounted spoiler.

On the inside, you can expect some sporty touches, but most of the electronics will be brought over from the i20 standard. This itself has been majorly revamped from the older i20 and the new car features things like a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, Blue Link connected car tech and ambient lighting among other handy features.

Powering the i20 N could a more powerful 1.6-litre direct-injection turbo petrol capable of churning out close to 200 hp of power. The hot hatch can also be expected to get stiffer suspension along with a lower ground clearance to help with the sporty nature of the car.

Hyundai has been planning to bring the N performance cars to India and they did showcase the i30 Fastback N at the 2020 Auto Show. There is currently no word on the i20 N, though we are expecting the i30 Fastback to be brought to the Indian market. As for the standard Hyundai i20, with the unveiling happening just recently, a launch is expected later this year when it will take on the likes of the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Honda Jazz.

Watch the video here...