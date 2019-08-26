Hyundai teases electric hatchback ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show

It features a fairly retro looking tail section, although still maxed out in LED lights, a sloping roofline and a pretty wide and low-set stance with prominent wheel arches.
The Frankfurt Motor Show is scheduled to start in September and auto companies are busy making announcements of vehicles that will be showcased there. Hyundai is one of them and a teaser of their electric concept hatchback has just been released.
The electric car will be called the 45 and Hyundai said it takes design inspiration from their first production car, a Mitsubishi-powered hatchback, back in 1974. It features a fairly retro looking tail section, although still maxed out in LED lights, a sloping roofline and a pretty wide and low-set stance with prominent wheel arches.
Of course, the 45 will not make it to production, but is meant as a design study for the company. This however, does mean that it will impact future designs in upcoming cars. The Hyundai 45 will act as a "symbolic milestone for Hyundai's future EV design".