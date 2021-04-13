Hyundai takes the wraps off 'spaceship-like' Staria MPV

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Staria MPV and as practical as it is, its design is quite futuristic.

The new Staria will essentially replace the very popular H1 and Starex that has been sold internationally. It gets a design so unique, even Hyundai says it is ‘spaceship-like’.

In terms of design, first, the front gets a large windshield and a wide grille that is flanked by rectangular headlamp pods. The front slopes down from the roof in an almost straight line right till the grille. In between the windshield and the grille, there is also an uninterrupted DRL spanning the width of the car.

When viewed from the side, you see that the windows are absolutely massive and the silhouette itself looks like half a spaceship with two cut-outs and wheels. Maybe that’s why the company just says it is like a spaceship. At the back, there is another large window with Staria and the Hyundai logo placed at the bottom. Other than this, however, the back is fairly plain with two tail lamps on either side.

The Staria will come with an option of either a 177 PS 2.2-litre turbo-diesel and a 272 PS 3.5-litre V6 petrol as engine options. However, while the petrol engine will only receive a manual transmission, the diesel will be available with both a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic option.

The Hyundai Staria is currently available as a 7-seater, 9-seater and 11-seater MPV. The 7-seater will get a reclinable middle row while the 9-seater’s middle row will be allowed to turn 180 degrees making passengers sit facing each other. There is also a two-seater variant for commercial passengers.

The interior, on the whole, is said to be finished with high-quality materials. The instrument cluster is a full-colour display located, very unconventionally, on top of the dash. Then there is the 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a push-button gear-selector, and storage bins littered around the car, including the roof.

Now whether the Staria will make its way to India is still unconfirmed, but the brand is focusing on launching more SUVs for our market.