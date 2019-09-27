App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai sells more Grand i10s than Venue in August 2019

The Korean carmaker sold 9,403 units of the i10 in August, which was an increase of 4322 units over its July sales.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after the launch of the Grand i10 Nios, the Korean automobile manufacturer, Hyundai sold than 9,000 units of the car in August. The Grand i10 Nios helped the Grand i10 range of compact hatchbacks become the best-selling car in Hyundai’s lineup in August 2019.

The Korean carmaker sold 9,403 units of the i10 in August, which was an increase of 4,322 units over its July sales. One of the main contributors to the increased sales is the feature-packed offering that is Grand i10 Nios. The company also reduced the Grand i10’s prices by Rs 95,000, while authorized dealerships were offering an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and cash benefits of up to Rs 65,000 on the older model.

The Grand i10 Nios is almost a facelifted Grand i10 but gets many segment-first features. It gets LED DRLs, projector headlamps and fog lamps, but with a price tag competitive with the older generation. Due to these premium offerings, Hyundai managed to sell 61 units of the Grand i10 Nios more than the Venue, which was its previous best-seller.

The company has managed to achieve good sales figures in the steadily declining automobile industry in India. It is expected that its upcoming launch, the Elantra facelift, will relieve the company’s pressure further.

