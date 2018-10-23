Hyundai Santro 2018 launched: Here's a look at how one of India's most loved car evolved

Hyundai's sunshine car, Santro's 2018 version has been launched. Here's the evolution of India's one of the most loved cars and the pricing of its new versions. Stanford Masters @stany_2091 1/10 The new Hyundai Santro pricing as per Hyundai India starts from Rs. 3.89 lakh and the top model has been priced at Rs. 5.64 lakh (Image source: Hyundai). There new Santro will be available in 7 different colours. 2/10 Here's the complete pricing: Hyundai Santro 1.1L Petrol Manual D-lite Rs. 3.89 lakh, Era Rs. 4.24 lakh, Magna Rs. 4.57 lakh, Sportz Rs. 4.99 lakh, Asta Rs. 5.45 lakh. The Smart AMT version has two variants Magna Rs. 5.18 lakh, Sportz Rs. 5.46 lakh. The CNG AMT version has two variants that will cost: Magna Rs. 5.23 lakh, Sportz Rs. 5.64 lakh. Here's a look at the evolution of Hyundai Santro over the years: 3/10 Introduced in 1998, the Santro was Hyundai's first Indian car. The tall-boy stance that the car featured was adored by many and was responsible for many memories for the buyers in India - a space where Maruti was ruling the roost with cars like Maruti Zen. (Image source: Reuters) 4/10 In 1999 Maruti launched the WagonR to take on the Santro and a year later, Hyundai introduced the Santro ZipDrive with power steering. Hyundai also followed it up with Santro Zip Plus in 2002. (Image source: Reuters) 5/10 The final model that took on the Santro monicker was launched in 2003. Named the Santro Xing, the car was finally discontinued in 2015 along with the Santro brand. (Image source: Facebook/Hyundai) 6/10 Three years later Hyundai has revived the Santro brand with an all-new car and an all-new engine, but with the same tall-boy stance that everybody loved. (Image source: Hyundai) 7/10 The hatchback under development was codenamed AH2, but after a naming competition held by the company, an overwhelming 66 percent of the 5 lakh respondents suggested the name Santro. (Image source: Hyundai) 8/10 The new 'Sunshine Car' receives a 1.1-litre 4-cylinder engine producing a peak power of 69 PS and mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. There will also be a CNG-petrol variant available. Hyundai also claims a fuel efficiency figure of 20.3 km/l. (Image source: Hyundai) 9/10 This will also be Hyundai's first car in India to offer an AMT gearbox option which was developed in-house unlike its competition. The new engine is BS-IV compatible and also BS-VI ready. (Image source: Hyundai) 10/10 The Santro will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. It is also the first car in the segment to receive rear AC vents and reverse parking sensors as standard. The top-end variant will also receive a rear parking camera. (Image source: Hyundai) First Published on Oct 23, 2018 09:30 am