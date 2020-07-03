Hyundai Santa Fe engine details revealed, to go on sale in coming months

Hyundai has confirmed engine details for the upcoming Santa Fe. The SUV was unveiled early last month and features changes from the styling to the platform being used.

The Santa Fe will be the first Hyundai car in the European market to feature the new ‘third generation’ architecture. In the US, however, the Sonata already makes use of this.

The Santa Fe will be offered with two petro-electric powertrains and one diesel engine. The 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder will be offered in either a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid variant.

Mated to a 60 PS electric motor, the hybrid variant will produce 230 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. This variant is also expected to get front-wheel and four-wheel-drive options.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) gets paired with a 91 PS electric motor to produce 265 PS and 350 Nm and a 13.8 kWh battery pack. This option will only be available in a four-wheel-drive configuration.

Transmission for both of these powertrains will be handled by a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The diesel engine, however, will be the same 2.2-litre that does duty on the current Santa Fe. This motor produces 202 PS, which is up from 200 PS, with an identical torque figure of 441 Nm.

According to Hyundai, the new Smartstream petrol engines use the new continuously variable valve duration (CVVD) technology, which it claims improves performance, fuel efficiency and emissions by 4, 5 and 12 percent, respectively.

On whether the car is coming to India, there hasn’t been any confirmation or announcement, but Hyundai is considering the Palisade for the Indian market. The Hyundai Santa Fe is expected to go on sale in international markets sometime later this year.