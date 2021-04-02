Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck teased ahead of April 15 global launch; All you need to know

The Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck concept was first showcased in 2015. Now, after six years, we have teasers and a finalised launch date.

The original pickup truck concept was quite a looker and the teasers show that that awesome hasn’t faded.

In terms of design, the Santa Cruz gets four doors, a small bed and grille that is very similar to the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. The C Pillar slants ever so slightly into the bed, all in all giving the truck a very sleek look. The tail gate has the name Santa Cruz in bold lettering to let the followers know what you are driving.

Santa Cruz is a unibody pickup truck targeted towards adventure junkies. Specific details about the powertrain haven’t been shared yet, but the company has made it clear that the truck will get a significant amount of offroad chops. And by the looks of it, its highway capabilities should also match up.

However, there is an expectation that the Santa Cruz will be powered by a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. Some also expect the vehicle to sport a turbo-charged unit paired with an electric motor.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz will see its global debut on April 15 and is expected to start production this year itself. As for India, at the moment, it is very unlikely that the pickup truck will arrive here.

The only pickup truck worth speaking of in the private passenger vehicle segment is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross which should be here very soon. Ford too is bringing the Ranger in its wildest form, the Raptor, in the second half of the year. Whether this will stir up any demand for pickup trucks, we will have to wait and see.