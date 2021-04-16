Hyundai Santa Cruz finally unveiled in production form internationally

Hyundai has finally unveiled the Santa Cruz. Targeted towards the North American market for now, this is the company’s first pickup truck that showed up as a concept back in 2015.

Hyundai is calling this a sport adventure vehicle and this looks like a competitor to the Ford Ranger Raptor that is known for its offroading prowess despite being a pickup truck.

The Santa Cruz’s front styling features a very large grille, the design of which extends to form even the DRLs. The main headlamp unit sits lower, below which sits a fairly aggressive looking bumper and a very prominent skid plate. From the side, you can see a sleek flowy design with a heavily steeped A-pillar and an angled C-pillar. Above the 20-inch alloy wheels are flared arches that add a bit of sturdiness to the SUV.

On the inside, you get an 8-inch infotainment unit coupled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a 10-inch screen and a digital instrument cluster available as an option. The car also gets a plethora of safety equipment: airbags, forward collision avoidance, pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keep assist, the works. There is also adaptive cruise control, blind spot camera, blind-spot collision avoidance and surround-view monitor as options.

Powering the Santa Cruz is a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that is capable of producing 190 PS of power and 244 Nm of torque. This is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel-drive.

As for India, there is no official word from the Hyundai about the Santa Cruz. Ford is trying to gauge the Indian market with the Ranger Raptor and the Santa Cruz can be a cheaper alternative to that, but we can only wait and watch. For now, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is only available in the form of a left-hand drive pickup truck.