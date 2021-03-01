English
Hyundai sales up 26% in February at 61,800 units

The company had sold 48,910 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

PTI
March 01, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported a 26.4 percent increase in total sales at 61,800 units in February.

Domestic sales were up 29 percent to 51,600 units as against 40,010 units in February 2020, the company added.

Exports increased by 14.6 percent to 10, 200 units in February as compared with 8,900 units in the same month of 2020.

"The company has been consistently striving to drive a resurgence in sales, thereby contributing towards economic recovery and bringing the industry closer to pre-Covid level sales. With a cumulative sales of 61 800 units in February 2021, Hyundai has recorded growth across segments,” HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

Both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double digit growth last month, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment, he added.
PTI
first published: Mar 1, 2021 01:54 pm

