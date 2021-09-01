MARKET NEWS

English
Auto

Hyundai sales up 12% in August at 59,068 units

The company had sold 52,609 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 12.3 percent increase in total sales at 59,068 units in August.

Domestic sales were up 2.3 percent to 46,866 units as against 45,809 units in August 2020, the company said.

Exports increased to 12,202 units last month as compared with 6,800 units in August last year.
