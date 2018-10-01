App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai sales up 1 pc in September at 62,757 units

Exports grew 22.2 percent in September to 14,976 units as against 12,257 units in the year-ago month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported 1 percent increase in total sales at 62,757 units in September. The company had sold 62,285 units in September last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 4.5 percent to 47,781 units last month as compared to 50,028 units in September 2017.

"Despite some ongoing market challenges, we expect this festival season will induce positive sentiment among customers and the industry would witness a strong positive growth," Hyundai Motor India National Sales Head Vikas Jain said.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 05:06 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hyundai Motor India #India

