Hyundai reveals 2020 i10 ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show

Hyundai Motors recently unveiled the latest iteration of its hatchback, the i10. The Korean automaker will debut the car at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, which will be followed by a launch in 2020.

The i10 is set to be relaunched in its third generation and gets a brand-new design language which distinguishes itself from its predecessor. A new bumper and a wide grille with two round LED DRLs flanking each side replace the previous design. The headlamp cluster has changed as well and now gets projector lamps. Other changes include newly designed alloys and optional 16-inch alloys which will be offered by Hyundai post launch.

Hyundai has made the new i10 sportier by adding a dual-tone color scheme with a contrast roof. It also gets a new taillight along with new inserts. It differentiates itself from the bigger Grand i10 Nios with its dual-tone exterior, round headlamps, and the bigger alloy wheels.

Powertrain options will be between a 1-litre 3-cylinder MPI engine which makes 66 bhp of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque, along with an 83 bhp and 118 Nm making 1.2-litre 4-cylinder MPI motor. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual or a 5-step AMT gearbox.