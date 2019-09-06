App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai reveals 2020 i10 ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show

The i10 is set to be relaunched in its third generation and has undergone the knife in Europe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motors recently unveiled the latest iteration of its hatchback, the i10. The Korean automaker will debut the car at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, which will be followed by a launch in 2020.

The i10 is set to be relaunched in its third generation and gets a brand-new design language which distinguishes itself from its predecessor. A new bumper and a wide grille with two round LED DRLs flanking each side replace the previous design. The headlamp cluster has changed as well and now gets projector lamps. Other changes include newly designed alloys and optional 16-inch alloys which will be offered by Hyundai post launch.

Hyundai has made the new i10 sportier by adding a dual-tone color scheme with a contrast roof. It also gets a new taillight along with new inserts. It differentiates itself from the bigger Grand i10 Nios with its dual-tone exterior, round headlamps, and the bigger alloy wheels.

Close

Powertrain options will be between a 1-litre 3-cylinder MPI engine which makes 66 bhp of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque, along with an 83 bhp and 118 Nm making 1.2-litre 4-cylinder MPI motor. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual or a 5-step AMT gearbox.

related news

Currently, the i10 in India has been replaced with the Grand i10, which has a price range of Rs 4.98 lakh to Rs 7.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The new i10 is expected to carry a higher price tag than its predecessor upon launch.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 6, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #i10 #Technology #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.