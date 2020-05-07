Hyundai releases 'winter test' teaser of its hot hatchback i20 N

The new 2020 Hyundai i20 hatchback was just recently spotted completely undisguised on public streets, while the silhouette of the sportier N-line variant of the car was teased a while ago. Hyundai has now released images and a video of the i20 N testing in the snow.

The slightly camouflaged car was filmed testing on a frozen lake in Sweden alongside the i20 WRC car and the RM19 racer. The images and video do allow slightly more detail on the upcoming hot-hatch.

What will set the i20N apart will be the Performance Blue paint scheme that Hyundai is using for its sport-oriented N-line models. The front and the rear of the car were hidden from view, so we can expect a sportier bumpers on both ends along with a rear roof-mounted spoiler like we saw in the silhouette and the spy shots at the Nurburgring.

As for the powertrain, we can expect a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol capable of churning out 200 PS and 265 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic. Stiffer suspension and lower ground clearance will add to the sporty nature of the i20 N.

The interiors could see an upgrade too, aside from looking sportier. Expect red accents on the upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster and Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car tech.

There is still no word on whether the i20 N will make to Indian shores. However, the company has spoken about considering the N-line for India but there is a good chance that the i30 Fastback N will come first as it was already showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.