172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|hyundai-next-all-electric-suv-could-be-priced-around-rs-10-lakh-5947221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai's next all-electric SUV could be priced around Rs 10 lakh

Hyundai currently sells the Kona electric but hasn’t been doing all that well. It’s rival, the MG ZS EV on the other hand has garnered sales of 127 in October compared to the Kona’s 29 units and this could be attributed to the Rs 3 lakh price difference between the two.

Moneycontrol News
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai plans to launch 16 electric cars by 2025, and we know that some of these, if not all, will make it to India shores. But there are a few risks to that strategy as it enters a very nascent market.

The electric vehicle (EV) segment in India, firstly, is still in its infant stages. Of course, it seems to be growing fairly well, but at the moment the lack of charging infrastructure is causing a bottleneck in demand.

Next is the price. Electric cars cost significantly higher than their conventional gas-guzzling counterparts. Brands like Maruti Suzuki have been hesitant to enter this segment because of the higher costs that are required in the manufacture of an EV. Another reason for this is the lack of EV battery manufacturing in India.

Close

Hyundai has been working on a few electric models already with some models being fairly suited to the Indian market. The one most suited is an A-segment SUV currently called the CUV. This is very similar in size to the Ford Freestyle and if launched, will compete with the likes of the upcoming Tata HBX EV.

related news

Pricing however, will matter. Hyundai currently sells the Kona electric but hasn’t been doing all that well. Meanwhile, rival ZS EV from MG, has garnered sales of 127 in October compared to the Kona’s 29 units and this could be attributed to the Rs 3 lakh price difference between the two.

The Hyundai CUV on the other hand is expected to be priced fairly aggressively, possibly around the Rs 10 lakh mark, and while a timeline hasn’t been issued yet, the debut-window is set for the year 2022.
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.