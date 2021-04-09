English
Hyundai Motor to suspend South Korea production due to chip shortage: Report

The shortage had led to problems for Hyundai over powertrain control unit parts, the agency added.

Reuters
April 09, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
Source: Reuters

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to suspend production for two days from Monday at its Asan plant because of a chip shortage, Yonhap news agency said, citing an unidentified company official.

The Asan factory turns out 300,000 vehicles each year, including the Sonata and Grandeur sedans.
Reuters
