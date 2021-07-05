MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Hyundai Motor to invest $100 million in battery startup SolidEnergy Systems: Report

Founded in 2012, SolidEnergy Systems (SES), which was spun off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, develops anode-free lithium metal batteries.

Reuters
July 05, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co has invested about $100 million to buy a stake in a lithium metal battery startup, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing industry sources.

"As we have been investing in various companies related to electrification, our investment in SolidEnergy is part of that,” an official at Hyundai Motor told Yonhap.

Founded in 2012, SolidEnergy Systems (SES), which was spun off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, develops anode-free lithium metal batteries.

SES shareholders include General Motors Co, SK Inc, Tianqi Lithium Corp among others, according to the company’s website.

In April, Hyundai said during its earnings call that the company had been developing solid-state batteries and planned to mass produce electric vehicles (EV) using solid-state batteries in 2030.

Close

Hyundai currently sources its batteries for its EVs from SK Innovation Co Ltd and LG Chem Ltd’s wholly-owned LG Energy Solution.

In March, General Motors announced a partnership with SES to boost its battery development, allowing for increased electric vehicle driving range in a smaller package.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters
Tags: #Auto #Business #Hyundai Motor Co #SolidEnergy Systems #Technology
first published: Jul 5, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.