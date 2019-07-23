App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai Motor India to hike prices by up to Rs 9,200 from August

The new prices will be effective from August 1, across all models, HMIL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on July 23 said it will hike its vehicle prices by up to Rs 9,200 from August 1 to offset increased input costs.

The input (raw material) costs have gone up due to new enhanced safety regulations in cars by the government, it said.

The South Korean car maker's India product portfolio comprises 10 car models across segments, including Santro, Grand i10, Xcent, Verna, Creta and Tucson, among others.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hyundai Motor India Ltd #Technology

