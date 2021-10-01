MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Hyundai Motor India sales fall 24% in September

The company had sold 59,913 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

PTI
October 01, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported 23.6 per cent decline in total sales at 45,791 units in September.

The company had sold 59,913 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 34.2 per cent to 33,087 units as against 50,313 units in September 2020, the company added.

Exports increased 34.3 per cent to 12,704 units as compared with 9,600 units in September last year.

The global semi-conductor supply constraint has adversely affected the vehicle production resulting in low dispatches in September 2021, the company stated.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Hyundai Motor India #Technology
first published: Oct 1, 2021 02:58 pm

