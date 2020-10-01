172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|hyundai-motor-india-reports-4-increase-in-total-sales-in-september-at-59913-units-5912551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai Motor India reports 4% increase in total sales in September at 59,913 units

The company had sold 57,705 units in September 2019.

PTI

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported a 3.8 percent increase in total sales at 59,913 units for September.

The company had sold 57,705 units in September 2019.

Domestic sales were up 23.6 percent to 50,313 units as against 40,705 units in September 2019, the company said in a statement.

Exports, however, declined by 43.5 percent to 9,600 units as compared with 17,000 units in September last year, it added.

"In the changing business environment, the green shoots of recovery are clearly visible with sales improving on a month-on-month as well as year-on-year basis,” Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

The company is confident that the festive season will drive the market on a steady recovery path with positive customer sentiments, he added.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 07:53 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #HMIL #Hyundai Motor India #Technology

