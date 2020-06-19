Hyundai Motor India partners with HDFC Bank for vehicle finance

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer customised financing solutions for those buying cars through its online automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy'.

This tie-up will enable customers to avail of loans through Click to Buy platform without the need to visit HDFC Bank branch, HMIL said in a statement.

“Our partnership with HDFC Bank will forge a new beginning for the customer purchase journey from any virtual location with the most lucrative finance deals," HMIL Executive Director – Corporate Planning W S Oh said.

He further said,"Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 9 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 17,000 registrations in two months."

HDFC Bank Country Head for Retail Lending Arvind Kapil said the partnership with HMIL is in line with the lender's belief that a digital ecosystem needs to be created to enhance customer experience, particularly in the current environment.

"An ecosystem that brings OEMs, dealerships and financiers together and enables a customer to purchase a new car sitting in the comfort of their homes," he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

HMIL had recently launched Click to Buy which is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of its cars online through a contactless, safer, convenient and hassle free process.