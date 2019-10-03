Hyundai launches new Elantra with price starting at Rs 15.89 lakh

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched updated version of its premium sedan Elantra priced between Rs 15.89 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new model comes with 2 litre petrol powertrain mated with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

"The new 2019 Hyundai Elantra will create a new benchmark in the Indian premium sedan segment and once again supersede all customer expectations," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said in a statement.

The model now comes with blue link technology that aides 34 connected features, wireless charger and front ventilated seats, among others.