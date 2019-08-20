App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios at Rs 4.99 lakh, diesel variant also on offer

The starting price of the petrol automatic manual transmission (AMT) is Rs 6.37 lakh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Hyundai Motors India, the country's second largest carmaker, has launched the Grand i10 Nios, a mid-premium hatchback, at Rs 4.99 lakh (manual transmission petrol, ex-showroom).

The starting price of the petrol automatic manual transmission (AMT) is Rs 6.37 lakh. The diesel MT starts at Rs 6.70 lakh while the diesel AMT is priced at Rs 7.85 lakh.


The Nios will be positioned between the Grand i10 and the Elite i20, and will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Ford Figo and the Volkswagen Polo. The segment sees monthly volumes of around 22,000 units and is 85-90 percent controlled by market leader Maruti Suzuki.


The Grand i10 Nios comes with two engine and two fuel options spread over 10 variants. The car will come powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and an equal sized diesel engine.


The petrol version makes peak power of 83ps while the diesel version makes peak power of 75ps. Both the engines, which are Bharat Stage VI compliant, will have manual and automatic transmission options. Hyundai claims a mileage of 20 kmpl on the petrol and 26.2kmpl on the diesel.


The car gets a 20.25cm touch screen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and a 13.6cm digital speedometer and cluster display. Impact sensing auto door unlock, air curtains, Arkamys sound system, wireless phone charger, USB charger, rear power outlet, driver rear monitor, parking sensors are to be seen on the Nios.


The Nios, which will be available in six colour options, is the third launch by Hyundai in 2019 after the Venue and Kona.


S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "The new Grand i10 Nios is made-in-India, Made of the world product. The Indian market is key and axis point of Hyundai's global growth plan."


First Published on Aug 20, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hyundai #Hyundai AR campaign #Technology

