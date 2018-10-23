App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai has taken the covers off the all-new Santro. Here are all the details of the mini hatchback

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Prices of Hyundai Santro starts at Rs 3.89 lakh. Top-end petrol manual version priced at Rs 5.45 lakh. AMT version priced at Rs 5.18 lakh. CNG version priced at Rs 5.23 lakh. All prices ex-showroom.
1/7

Prices of Hyundai Santro starts at Rs 3.89 lakh. Top-end petrol manual version priced at Rs 5.45 lakh. AMT version priced at Rs 5.18 lakh. CNG version priced at Rs 5.23 lakh. All prices ex-showroom.
Hyundai chose the name Santro, earlier codenamed AH2, after an overwhelming 66.6 percent of the 5 lakh respondents voted for it in a naming competition. Hyundai spent $100 million in building the car over a period of three years. It is the first major product from Hyundai R&D unit in Hyderabad
2/7

Hyundai chose the name Santro, earlier codenamed AH2, after an overwhelming 66.6 percent of the 5 lakh respondents voted for it in a naming competition. Hyundai spent $100 million in building the car over a period of three years. It is the first major product from Hyundai R&D unit in Hyderabad
The new Santro will come packed with new age technology features including the segment-first 17.64 cm touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system is equipped with smart phone connectivity - Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and Mirror Link that supports voice recognition function and rear parking camera display on the screen. It is equipped with Hyundai’s patented ‘Eco Coating’ technology that prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms
3/7

The new Santro will come packed with new age technology features including the segment-first 17.64 cm touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system is equipped with smart phone connectivity - Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and Mirror Link that supports voice recognition function and rear parking camera display on the screen. It is equipped with Hyundai’s patented ‘Eco Coating’ technology that prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms
Dual front airbags and ABS will be standard across all variants. In order to comply with upcoming safety norms, Hyundai will also be offering rear parking sensors on the higher variants of the Santro.
4/7

Dual front airbags and ABS will be standard across all variants. In order to comply with upcoming safety norms, Hyundai will also be offering rear parking sensors on the higher variants of the Santro.
The new Santro is powered by 1.1-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine producing a peak power of 69 PS. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox giving a fuel efficiency of 20.1 km/l. The Santro will also be the first Hyundai to get an automated manual gearbox.
5/7

The new Santro is powered by 1.1-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine producing a peak power of 69 PS. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox giving a fuel efficiency of 20.1 km/l. The Santro will also be the first Hyundai to get an automated manual gearbox.
Hyundai says the car has been tested for 7,750 km at speeds of 150 km/hr. The car has also been driven in temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius and as low as -10 degrees Celsius, and at elevations of 2,084 meters.
6/7

Hyundai says the car has been tested for 7,750 km at speeds of 150 km/hr. The car has also been driven in temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius and as low as -10 degrees Celsius, and at elevations of 2,084 meters.
Hyundai hopes to sell 8,000-10,000 units of the car in the domestic market every month and export an additional 2,500 units a month. The market in which the Santro is competing is 30,000-units-a-month market, with the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R alone accounting for half of that.
7/7

Hyundai hopes to sell 8,000-10,000 units of the car in the domestic market every month and export an additional 2,500 units a month. The market in which the Santro is competing is 30,000-units-a-month market, with the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R alone accounting for half of that.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Hyundai #Technology

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.