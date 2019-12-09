Hyundai Kona vs MG ZS EV - a noiseless comparison

Hyundai’s fully electric SUV Kona recently received stiff competition when MG unveiled the ZS EV, India’s first internet electric SUV. The ZS will be launched in January and is expected to have a base price tag of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s how the two silent SUVs fare against each other.

The ZS is 134mm longer, 9mm wider and 74mm taller than the Kona. However, the Kona has a 21mm longer wheelbase than its British rival. The ZS has a bigger battery pack of 44.5kWh, as opposed to Kona’s 39.2kWh pack. The ZS also makes 143PS of maximum power, which is 7PS more than Kona’s 136PS. However, Kona’s motor makes 395Nm of torque, which is 52Nm more than the 343Nm of the ZS.

The Kona takes 9.7 seconds to accelerate from 0-100kmph, while the ZS does it in 8.5 seconds. The Korean SUV also gets a considerably longer range of 452km on a full charge, as opposed to the 340km offered by the ZS. Both the electric SUVs take 6 hours to charge fully with a 7.4kW charger, though the Kona takes 7 minutes more with a DC fast charger (50 kW), where the ZS takes 50 minutes.

Hyundai has equipped the Kona with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice control and phone app connectivity. It also gets 10-way electric driver seat adjustment, along with heated and ventilated seats.

The ZS gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with i-SMART connected car technology and phone app connectivity, a dual-panoramic sunroof and 6-way electric driver seat adjustment. However, it misses out on the heated and ventilated seats.

Both cars have almost identical safety systems and get six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Assist and a seatbelt reminder. However, the MG ZS EV gets heated outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) which the Kona misses out.