Hyundai Kona N to be unveiled on April 27: All you need to know

The Hyundai Kona N will debut in international markets on April 27

Hyundai is all set to reveal the Kona N, the performance-oriented variant of the Kona SUV. The unveiling is scheduled for April 27, and here’s what we know so far.

The Kona N will stand out from the standard SUV considering it is the go-fast version. While the silhouette will remain the same there are going to be key differences that make the N badged SUV more sporty. For example, the signature blacked out grille will be used as well as the red-tipped lower lip. The wheel arches get a tweaking and will flare out to meet the front lip of the car. Red accenting will make itself visible on the sideskirts as well as the brake calipers.

At the rear, we re expecting a double winged roof spoiler, dual exhaust ports and a blacked out rear diffuser. Details on the cabin remain sparce, but red accenting through the inner cabin can be expected as well as sporty seats and suede upholstery.

The Kona N will draw power from a 2-litre T-GDi engine. This is the same motor that powers the i30 N as well as the Veloster N. Output figures will sit at 275 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. AN 8-speed automatic gearbox will transmit power to the front wheels which will be the only drive system on offer. There is no mention of a manual gearbox either.

We’ll wait for the international unveiling to see what the company says about India as a potential market. However, the Kona EV is already on sale in our country and the company is expected to debut the i20 N Line here as well.