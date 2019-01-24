Hyundai introduces the world’s first multi-collision airbag system: Report

One of the significant problems of a collision is multiple points of impact on the vehicle. Taking that into consideration, Korean carmaker Hyundai has developed the worlds first multi-collision airbag system. This system is triggered by sensing occupants’ position that may change due to the first impact. The intensity of the secondary collision is also measured, and if required, secondary airbags are immediately deployed. Secondary airbags are deployed faster than the first airbags to provide enhanced protection for occupants in multi-collision accidents.

According to a report in Rushlane, studies have shown that three out of every ten accidents involve multiple collisions. In such cases, it becomes vital for the passenger to be protected from all sides, not just the front. Also, since the passenger may freeze with shock, his body may become more susceptible to hitting the sides of the car harder than it should. According to Hyundai, this multi-collision airbag system has a wide range of uses and can be a reference point for other carmakers.

Though Hyundai has not revealed which of its line up will receive the airbag update, it can be safely assumed that Hyundai will deck its upcoming lineup, as well as lend the technology to its sibling brand, Kia.