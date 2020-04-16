Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched at starting price of Rs 6.63 lakh

Hyundai has just launched the CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. The car itself was launched back in August 2019 and was available in two engine options.

The CNG Grand i10 Nios does not get any changes on the outside. The standard car gets two engine options. An 83 PS 1.2-litre petrol and a 75 PS 1.2-litre diesel. The CNG variant comes on the petrol engine and produces 69 PS of power and 95 Nm of torque when run on CNG mode.

The CNG will be available in trim levels, Magna and Sportz and in terms of features will get the exact same list as the Magna and Sportz petrol versions of the i10. The Magna gets central and speed-sensing door locks, keyless entry tilt adjustable steering, rear AC vents, 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth support.

The Sportz version, in addition to the features on the Magna, gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system in place of the music system, projector fog lamps and a reverse parking camera.

In the segment, the Grand i10 Nios is the only car that has a CNG variant but in terms of the other options, the hatchback faces competition from the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Ford Figo, Maruti Suzuki Swift, etc.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is priced at Rs 6.63 lakh for the Magna spec and Rs 7.16 lakh for the higher Sportz trim.