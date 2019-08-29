App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai Elantra spotted testing; September launch could be on the cards

A facelifted iteration of the Elantra is already on sale in the international market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The sixth-generation Elantra which is currently on sale in India is set for a complete makeover. The Korean sedan was recently spotted testing in India which indicates a launch could be scheduled for September.

A facelifted iteration of the Elantra is already on sale in the international market. The Korean automobile manufacturer has reworked the sedan to a considerable extent and while the changes are majorly aesthetic, it gives a fresh appeal to the Elantra.

The redesigned Elantra gets a fresh fascia. Hyundai has changed its headlights to more angular units, while the front end gets a new hood, front fenders and grille. It also gets a restyled trunk and a new set of taillights at the back.

Close

Hyundai has also equipped the interiors of the Elantra with a new 8.0-inch infotainment system, redesigned air-con vents, new climate control interface, and a new instrument cluster. It also gets a new steering wheel design based on the one found in the Kona electric, as well as the BlueLink connected features which debuted with the Venue. The sedan could also get a wireless charging unit and an Infinity premium audio system.

related news

Currently, the Elantra is sold in India with a 2-litre petrol engine which makes 152 PS of maximum power and 192 Nm of peak torque. It also gets an optional 1.6-litre diesel unit making 128 PS and 260 Nm. However, it is expected that the company will slowly phase out its diesel engines soon due to the upcoming BSVI emission norms.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #Auto #Elantra facelift #Hyundai #Technology #trends

