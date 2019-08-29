Hyundai Elantra spotted testing; September launch could be on the cards

The sixth-generation Elantra which is currently on sale in India is set for a complete makeover. The Korean sedan was recently spotted testing in India which indicates a launch could be scheduled for September.

A facelifted iteration of the Elantra is already on sale in the international market. The Korean automobile manufacturer has reworked the sedan to a considerable extent and while the changes are majorly aesthetic, it gives a fresh appeal to the Elantra.

The redesigned Elantra gets a fresh fascia. Hyundai has changed its headlights to more angular units, while the front end gets a new hood, front fenders and grille. It also gets a restyled trunk and a new set of taillights at the back.

Hyundai has also equipped the interiors of the Elantra with a new 8.0-inch infotainment system, redesigned air-con vents, new climate control interface, and a new instrument cluster. It also gets a new steering wheel design based on the one found in the Kona electric, as well as the BlueLink connected features which debuted with the Venue. The sedan could also get a wireless charging unit and an Infinity premium audio system.