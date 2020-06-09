App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai Creta tops passenger vehicles segment in May

As per industry sources, it is the first time the popular SUV has taken the top slot in the monthly sales numbers, beating Maruti Suzuki's best sellers like Alto and Dzire.

PTI
 
 
Hyundai Motor India's recently launched new version of Creta which has become the number one selling model among passenger vehicles in May, a month that saw curtailed sales due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

As per industry sources, it is the first time the popular SUV has taken the top slot in the monthly sales numbers, beating Maruti Suzuki's best sellers like Alto and Dzire.

Creta secured pole position last month with a sale of 3,212 units. It was followed by Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga, which took the second spot with a sale of 2,353 units.

The auto major secured third position as well with its compact sedan Dzire selling 2,215 units. It was followed by Mahindra & Mahindra's popular model Bolero on fourth spot with a sale of 1,715 units.

The fifth position went to Maruti Suzuki's multi purpose vehicle Eeco with 1,617 units.

Industry sources confirmed the sales data even as industry body SIAM is yet to come out with the official figures for May.

When contacted, Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg told PTI that the ongoing pandemic has set a new normal and the company as a quick adapter has made a humble beginning with a reasonable performance in May.

Launched on March 16 this year, the all new Creta has already received over 26,000 bookings, he added.

"We are glad that the legacy of Creta as an aspirational brand is shining and we are now committed towards faster deliveries of the model to customers who have been waiting patiently after booking their favourite SUV," Garg said.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Auto #Business #coronavirus #Hyundai Creta #Hyundai Motor India #techology

