Hyundai Creta garners over 24,000 bookings since launch; 6,883 cars sold in May

Hyundai India had launched the Creta SUV a short while before the lockdown was imposed. With April going flat as no bookings or purchases were made, the company has now garnered over 24,000 bookings from its showrooms and online retail platform.

In May, the company made a total wholesale figure of 12,583 units, 6,883 of which were sold domestically while the rest were exported. Hyundai had started resuming operations on May 8 and now has over 850 showrooms and 1,000 workshops operational.

The Hyundai Creta has been the company’s bestselling car till before the lockdown and while the figures are still far better than most other car makers, Hyundai had sold over 26,000 Cretas in the month of March, despite the lockdown towards the end of the month.

The Hyundai Creta, for the year 2020, gets a completely refreshed designed with a new front fascia, a new headlamp set up and rear LED tail lamps. It also gets a dual exhaust tip setup and a 17-inch diamond cut alloys.

As for powertrain options, the Creta gets three choices: a 140 PS producing 1.4-litre Kappa turbo-petrol, a 115 PS producing 1.5-litre MPi petrol and a 115 PS 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. The more powerful petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT gearbox as standard while the other two engines get a choice between a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta goes up against the likes of the refreshed Kia Seltos that just launched for 2020 as well as the MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Harrier. Pricing start at Rs 9.99 lakh



