Hyundai Creta E petrol launched at Rs 9.82 lakh; prices of other variants revised

Auto giant Hyundai has revised prices of the new Creta SUV while adding a new variant to the mix. Earlier available with only the diesel engine, the base E trim is now also available with a petrol engine.

There are no changes to the design however, as the Creta was just recently updated. But starting at Rs 9.82 lakh, the base Creta is available for Rs 17,000 cheaper than before. Going slightly higher up in the trim level, the EX is now priced at Rs 10.61 lakh seeing a massive Rs 62,000 hike from the original Rs 9.99 lakh.

The base diesel trim, however, remains the same at Rs 9.99 lakh, while all the rest of the variants receive a Rs 12,000 hike.

The Hyundai Creta gets 3 engine options. The first is a 1.5-litre petrol engine capable of 115 PS mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The other is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 140 PS along with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit that produces 115 PS. This too, gets both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox as options.

The Hyundai Creta comes loaded with features in its top-end variant including a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose audio, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 17-inch diamond cut alloys and Hyundai’s Advanced Blue Link connected car tech.

The Hyundai goes up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and the Nissan Kicks.