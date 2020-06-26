App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai Creta’s 7-seater avatar may get a new name

Hyundai is known to have used prefixes and suffixes for different versions of its cars before, for example, the Grand i10 Nios. A report in auto publication Autocar suggests that the new SUV could receive an entirely new name to keep it as distinctive as possible

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Hyundai Creta recently went on sale and there is already news of an expansion coming soon. Hyundai is known to be working on a seven-seater version of the Creta, which is expected to be launched sometime next year. However, there are rumours that the seven-seater will sport a different name altogether.

Hyundai is known to have used prefixes and suffixes for different versions of its cars before, for example, the Grand i10 Nios. A report in auto publication Autocar suggests that the new SUV could receive an entirely new name to keep it as distinctive as possible.

According to the report, the seat configuration is not the only thing that’s going to be changed. The SUV has been spied testing and from the pictures slight tweaks can be seen. For example, the front grille looks a bit different and the bumper might sport front parking sensors.

Close

From the other sides, the SUV will look obviously different. Thanks to the inclusion of a third row, a rear quarter glass will be present after the C Pillar and the rear will see completely new design. The roof too will be flatter to make space for the rear passengers.

related news

Overall, with some tweaks to its exterior identity and a new seating arrangement on the inside, a new name would make the seven-seater Creta extremely distinctive. The new car is expected to make its global debut in 2021 and find its way to India towards the later part of the year.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Hyundai Creta #Technology

