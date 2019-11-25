Hyundai confirms Dec 16 unveil for Aura: All you need to know

The Korean automobile manufacturer also recently revealed that the Aura will borrow its 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Grand i10 Nios.
Hyundai Motor India recently confirmed the arrival of the Aura compact sedan on December, 19. The Xcent replacement will be launched with BSVI-compliant engine options and a fresh aesthetic appeal.
The Korean automobile manufacturer also recently revealed that the Aura will borrow its 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Grand i10 Nios. It makes 83 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It will also get the company’s 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine and the 1-litre Turbo GDi petrol unit, which could be mated to a 5-speed transmission.
The car is expected to borrow its styling elements from the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. This could include a bumper-mounted number plate, black accents on the C-pillar, projector headlamps and new LED tail lamps.
Hyundai is expected to equip the Aura’s interior with circular air vents, a dimpled dashboard and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Aura is also built on a brand-new platform which could give it a higher price tag than its predecessors.