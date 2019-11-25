Hyundai confirms Dec 16 unveil for Aura: All you need to know

Hyundai Motor India recently confirmed the arrival of the Aura compact sedan on December, 19. The Xcent replacement will be launched with BSVI-compliant engine options and a fresh aesthetic appeal.

The Korean automobile manufacturer also recently revealed that the Aura will borrow its 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Grand i10 Nios. It makes 83 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It will also get the company’s 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine and the 1-litre Turbo GDi petrol unit, which could be mated to a 5-speed transmission.

The car is expected to borrow its styling elements from the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. This could include a bumper-mounted number plate, black accents on the C-pillar, projector headlamps and new LED tail lamps.

Hyundai is expected to equip the Aura’s interior with circular air vents, a dimpled dashboard and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Aura is also built on a brand-new platform which could give it a higher price tag than its predecessors.